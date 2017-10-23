Santa Clara Toddler Rescued After Getting Locked In Gun Safe By Brother

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police and firefighters were called to a home in Santa Clara Monday afternoon where an 18-month-old girl needed to be rescued from a gun safe after being locked inside by her three-year-old brother, according to authorities.
At 12:20 p.m., firefighters from the Santa Clara Fire Department responded to report of a child locked in a safe near the 2400 Block of Franciscan Court in Santa Clara.
The Santa Clara Fire Department initially posted about the incident on the official Twitter account shortly before 1 p.m.
Firefighters with specialized rescue training and Santa Clara police officers responded to the scene. Authorities spoke with the mother of the trapped child, who stated that the toddler — an 18-month-old girl — had accidentally been locked in a gun safe by her three-year-old brother.
After some initial issues opening the safe due to not having specific instructions, by 12:40 p.m., the child had been rescued after the safe combination operated correctly. The child was shaken up but unharmed.
While police said the girl’s three-year-old sibling seemed to be the culprit, he was not admitting to locking up his sister outright.
A short time later, Santa Clara Fire updated the situation on Twitter, announcing that the toddler was safe after rescue.