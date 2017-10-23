Santa Clara Toddler Rescued After Getting Locked In Gun Safe By Brother

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police and firefighters were called to a home in Santa Clara Monday afternoon where an 18-month-old girl needed to be rescued from a gun safe after being locked inside by her three-year-old brother, according to authorities.

At 12:20 p.m., firefighters from the Santa Clara Fire Department responded to report of a child locked in a safe near the 2400 Block of Franciscan Court in Santa Clara.

The Santa Clara Fire Department initially posted about the incident on the official Twitter account shortly before 1 p.m.

#HappeningNow #firefighters and @SantaClaraPD on scene of a rescue for Child locked in a safe. pic.twitter.com/kN33zRaPax — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) October 23, 2017

Firefighters with specialized rescue training and Santa Clara police officers responded to the scene. Authorities spoke with the mother of the trapped child, who stated that the toddler — an 18-month-old girl — had accidentally been locked in a gun safe by her three-year-old brother.

After some initial issues opening the safe due to not having specific instructions, by 12:40 p.m., the child had been rescued after the safe combination operated correctly. The child was shaken up but unharmed.

While police said the girl’s three-year-old sibling seemed to be the culprit, he was not admitting to locking up his sister outright.

A short time later, Santa Clara Fire updated the situation on Twitter, announcing that the toddler was safe after rescue.