Two Danville Hit-And-Run Cycling Crashes May Be Related

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Investigators believe they may be looking for the same Ford Escape in a pair of hit-and-run crashes on Diablo Road over the weekend that left three cyclists injured — two seriously.

Police Chief Allan Shields said the first incident occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The victim reported that she was riding her bicycle westbound on Diablo Road near Alameda Diablo Road when she was struck by the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The second incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. when two cyclists riding eastbound on Diablo Road near Clydesdale Drive were struck by a driver who fled.

The two men suffered severe injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. One man was taken by CalStar helicopter to Eden Medical Center, the other transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center.

The description of the vehicle in both incidents was that of a silver or white Ford Escape. Further investigation has determined the vehicle was likely a 2005-2007 Ford Escape.

Tom Loukos who lives in the neighborhood told KPIX 5 he didn’t see how the driver could not have seen the two cyclists injured in the 2 p.m. crash.

“It’s a straight away, the sun is not an issue,” he said. “He should have seen them, definitely should have seen them.”

Another neighbor, Celelen Tanner told KPIX 5 that Diablo Road is a dangerous area for cyclists.

“It’s tragic,” she said. “But anyone could have predicted this was going to happen sooner or later due to the substandard width of the road.”