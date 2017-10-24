$5K Reward To Find Suspects In Killing Of Fairfield Pit Bull

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for fatally beating a pit bull with a baseball bat last month in Fairfield, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, an animal legal advocacy group.
Just before noon on Sept. 28, in an alley behind a house just south of Ohio and Webster streets, a resident heard a loud thumping noise. When the resident went to investigate, he saw three men standing around a pit bull, which was chained to a fence.
Advocates with the Cotati-based legal defense fund said only the dog’s back legs were touching the ground and one of the men hit the dog in the head with a baseball bat.
The three men then realized they had been seen and left in a gold SUV. The resident immediately told police and neighbors drove the dog to the Solano County animal shelter in Fairfield.
The tan-colored pit bull, which was probably about 4 years old, had suffered more than one severe injury, including a fractured skull, and it later died at an emergency clinic.
The man who was seen hitting the dog with the bat was described as slim and in his 20s. Police are asking for help to identify all three men.
The SUV may have been a 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with WB2V in the license plate number.
The animal advocates said they have not identified the dog’s owner so they have named the pit bull “Justice.”
A person convicted of maliciously and intentionally wounding or killing an animal can go to prison for up to three years and/or be fined $20,000.
“This dog suffered a senseless and brutal act of violence,” Stephen Wells, executive director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said in a statement.
“Studies have consistently demonstrated a link between animal cruelty and violence against humans,” Wells added.
Anyone with information related to the killing is asked to call Fairfield police dispatch at (707) 428-7300 or a police tip line at (707) 428-7345.
Tips can also made by calling Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867 or by texting “TIP FAIRFIELD” followed by a message to 888777.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
A corrupt California DEA poisoned my dog to death because I called
the San Francisco Attorney General’s office to complain that the
FBI and DEA where fabricating evidence and stealing from me.
From the time I noticed something was wrong to the time he died at the
vet, it took about 30 hours for my dog to die.
Kirby suffered tremendously.
The FBI and DEA are smelly piles of dog s**t. Will those people
that poison defenseless pets also poison humans? YES.
Time to leak this…
Many years ago when I was writing software for the NSA and DIA
there was a rumor that several DEA employees had been giving
their drug addicted informants and suspects needles tainted
with HIV and Hepatitis viruses.
According to what was discovered, DEA agents had been stopping
drug addicted informants and suspects who they knew were HIV
positive and taking their drugs and needles and giving them to
other drug addicted informants and suspects.
Audio confirmation of Department of Justice employees joking about
committing crimes came from the warrant less wiretapping after 9/11.
After 9/11 the NSA was ordered to and began data collection on local,
state and federal police agencies.
These days the DEA is not much more than a proxy force for the Defense
Intelligence Agency.The Defense Intelligence agency oversaw and
instructed on the use of torture at Abu Graib.
There are multiple instances of other crimes, but this is the most
egregious.
Another one , involved using gang members to break into their suspect’s
homes and steal items and plant evidence.
Do you know that former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger before leaving office
dissolved the California BNE (Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement) for
the same reasons that plague the DEA…. ineffectual, rampant
corruption, etc… The decision was supported by many respected
law makers/enforcers in California including Kamala Harris, the
then California Attorney General. The BNE was California’s DEA clone.
Another leak…
It was about two weeks after the Waco Texas siege, I was at a
software conference and a group of our software “users” said they
had heard that the Department of Justice had requested the use of
incendiary rounds for Waco.