Kid Rock Shuts Down Senate Run Rumors, Announces New Album and Tour

By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – He’s been a cowboy, the bull-god and a devil without a cause. Kid Rock, however, is not trying to be your next Michigan senator.
Instead, the Michigan rocker has revealed a new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, due Nov. 3, followed by the Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018.
Kid Rock confirmed that he’s not running for Senate during an interview with Howard Stern Tuesday morning.
“F— no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” the “Tennessee Mountain Top” singer told Stern (via Detroit Free Press). “Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. Are you f—— s——- me?”
Rock categorized the Senate run rumors as a publicity stunt that took on a life of its own.
“It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors,” adding that even people in his camp that were in on the stunt started to believe the Senate rumors. “I’m like f— no we’re not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a little while, this is awesome.”
Sweet Southern Sugar is expected to include “country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between,” according to a press release, while his 2018 tour launches in Nashville appropriately enough, at the Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 19.
Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day Sweet Southern Sugar is released, November 3. Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10am local, and fans who pre-order the album through the artist’s site will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10am local.
See all Kid’s tour dates below and the Sweet Southern Sugar tracklist below:
01/19 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
01/25 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
01/26 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
01/27 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
02/02 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/03 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/09 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
02/10 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/16 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
02/17 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/24 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/02 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/03 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/09 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/10 Nassau, NY @ NYCB Live
03/16 Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/17 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
03/20 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
03/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
- Greatest Show on Earch
- Po-Dunk
- Tennessee Mountain Top
- I Wonder
- American Rock N’ Roll
- Back to the Otherside
- Raining Whiskey
- Stand the Pain
- Sugar Pie Honey Bunch
- Grandpa’s Jam
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.