Santa Cruz Board Unanimously Approves Recreational Pot Sales Effective Jan. 1

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the recreational sale of marijuana in the county effective Jan. 1, 2018, according to a county spokesman.

The approval of an amended ordinance makes the county one of the first in California to draft regulations related to its recreational use and sale after the passage of Proposition 64 last year, which approved recreational marijuana use for adults in the state.

Tuesday’s vote allows 12 licensed dispensaries in the county currently selling medical marijuana to sell it for recreational purposes. County spokesman Jason Hoppin said the ordinance was basically amended to remove the word “medical” from it.

“I think a lot of people have been waiting for it,” Hoppin said.

The county said it’s also in the process of drafting regulations related to marijuana cultivation, but that ordinance has not been approved. Hoppin estimates it won’t be finalized until early 2018.

A draft of an environmental impact study regarding marijuana cultivation is available for review and comment from residents through Oct. 31. More information can be found the County of Santa Cruz website.

