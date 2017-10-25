FBI Searching For Female Suspects In Redding Mom’s Bizarre Kidnapping

REDDING (CBS SF) — Sketches of two masked female suspects were released Wednesday in the November 2016 abduction of a Redding mom who was found bound in restraints and branded on the side of Highway 5 in Yolo County.

Sherri Papini was reported missing by her husband, Keith, on Nov. 2nd triggering a massive search by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. She was found on Thanksgiving Day by a trucker travelling northbound on Interstate 5 who saw her on the side of the highway in Yolo County and stopped to assist.

Listen To Keith Papini’s 911 call

She told investigators that she had been dropped off on the side of County Road 17 near Interstate 5 by one of her captors whom she described as a younger Hispanic female.

Sherri Papini was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital where evidence was collected. Photos were taken of her injuries and swabs taken for DNA analysis. She appeared battered and bruised, her hair had been cut to shoulder length and she had a brand on her right shoulder.

Investigators said more than 20 search warrants were executed in the effort to determine Sherri’s whereabouts. The Sheriff’s Office also conducted a polygraph exam of Keith Papini and excluded him from involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

In a review of evidence, the Sheriff’s Office discovered Sherri was texting with a male acquaintance from Michigan. Days prior to Sherri’s disappearance, Sherri and the male acquaintance texted each in an attempt to meet while the he was in California. Detectives interviewed him in Michigan and determined he was not involved in Sherri’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to examine the brand and its possible meaning, but details of the brand remain confidential as part of the on-going investigation.

The only two people Sherri had contact with during her 22 days of captivity were two women who wore face coverings. She described the suspects as:

Suspect #1: younger adult Hispanic female, dark curly hair, pierced ears, thin eye brows.

Suspect#2: older adult Hispanic female, straight black hair with some grey. Thick eye brows

Keith and Sherri Papini have remained in contact with the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Sherri, continues to provide details as she can recall them, but has not been able to provide a complete detailed statement due to her poor recollection.

Anyone with information about the location where Sherri was held, the suspect vehicle and/or identities of the two suspects are urged to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000 (select option 1), online at tips.fbi.gov or your local FBI office. A reward up to $10,000.00 has been established for information leading to the identification of the suspects.