Police In Santa Cruz, San Ramon Investigate Guns Found At Schools

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in two Bay Area cities on Wednesday were investigating incidents where a gun was found on a school campus.

Santa Cruz police said Branciforte Middle School was placed on lockdown after a staff member came across a disassembled gun in a trash can on campus.

CBS afflilate KION reported that Santa Cruz Police said the school was placed on lockdown by police and school administrators out of caution. The gun, an AR 7 was not loaded, according to school district superintendent Kris Munro.

The lockdown occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Parents were sent an automated message letting them know the situation.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills said the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

Police in San Ramon were investigating a separate incident involving an 8-year-old boy who allegedly brought a gun to his elementary school Tuesday.

The boy is a third grade student at Twin Creeks Elementary School, located at 2785 Marsh Drive, according to a letter sent to parents from San Ramon Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich today.

The boy allegedly brought the gun to campus in his backpack and showed it to another student. That student then told a parent, who reported the incident to the school’s staff.

The gun was never brandished or used to threaten any one. The boy who brought the gun is facing disciplinary action, according to the statement.

“Please take time to remind your student that weapons, of any kind, are strictly prohibited on our campus. Please help us share the message that ‘if you see something, or know something, say something,'” the statement read.

