Trump Administration Opposes Delta Water Tunnels Project

Filed Under: Delta Water Tunnels, Gov. Jerry Brown, President Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spokesman for the U.S. Department of the Interior says the Trump administration will not support California’s massive planned water project, reversing the Obama administration’s backing for the initiative.

Interior Department deputy communications director Russell Newell said Wednesday that the Trump administration “chose not to move forward” with California Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $16 billion project to build two giant tunnels.

The statement marks the first public position by the Trump administration on the tunnels project.

The decision is the latest and one of the most significant setbacks for Brown’s hopes of re-engineering the state’s north-south water delivery system. The tunnels still require additional federal approval to move forward, though individual water districts are supposed to pay the costs of the project.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch