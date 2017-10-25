Vallejo Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing her girlfriend during an argument over texting Wednesday morning, a Vallejo police lieutenant said.

Bernice Harris, 21, allegedly stabbed her 21-year-old girlfriend who came to visit her in an apartment in the 400 block of Corcoran Avenue around 9:40 a.m., Lt. Kent Tribble said.

Harris became angry because her visiting girlfriend texted someone else during the visit. Harris followed her girlfriend to her car and stabbed her with a screwdriver in the left thigh, Tribble said.

Police found Harris and the screwdriver in her apartment, and she was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Tribble said.

Police also responded to three shootings within 24 hours in different parts of Vallejo since Tuesday night. In two separate cases, victims were each shot in their left thigh. No one was injured in the third shooting when someone fired shots from a vehicle, Tribble said.

The victims are not cooperating in connection with the injury shootings, Tribble said.

