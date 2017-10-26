Abducted Richmond Baby Reunited With Mom

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A baby boy, who was allegedly abducted by his father Thursday morning, has been found safe and reunited with his mother, according to police.

Investigators said Keith Alvin Ruffin forced his way into his ex-wife’s house in the 1000 block of 47th Street near Adeline Street around 9 a.m. and fled with the couple’s infant child.

A massive search was launched for Riffin — who was believed to be driving a black SUV — and he was soon spotted by Oakland officers near 51st St.

The vehicle was stopped and the baby recovered. One person in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the baby appeared uninjured after being examined at Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The little boy was reunited with his mother.

