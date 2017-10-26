Father Arrested After Son Brings Gun To San Ramon Elementary School

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – The father of an eight-year-old boy who brought a firearm to his elementary school in San Ramon Tuesday was arrested on related charges Thursday morning, authorities said.

San Ramon police announced late Thursday afternoon that 30-year-old San Ramon resident Anthony O’Donnell had been arrested at his home earlier that day.

The arrest came as a result of O’Donnell’s son bringing a gun to school two days earlier. Police learned about the incident when Wednesday when San Ramon Valley Unified School District personnel notified authorities that a student at Twin Creeks Elementary had told his parents Tuesday evening he had seen another student with a firearm on school grounds during the day.

Police began an investigation, obtaining a search warrant for the home where the student lived. After the firearm was found in the students backpack at his residence, an arrest warrant was issued for his father.

O’Donnell was charged with possession of stolen property, criminal storage of a firearm accessible to a child and child endangerment.

O’Donnell was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. His bail is currently set at $140,000.

San Ramon police ask anyone who has information about this investigation please contact their dispatch center at 925-973-2779.

The gun incident in San Ramon was just one of several incidents involving guns at schools around the Bay Area this week.

Earlier Thursday, the Milpitas High School campus was locked down twice Thursday after a student was found with a gun on campus.

On Wednesday, Santa Cruz police said Branciforte Middle School was placed on lockdown after a staff member came across a disassembled gun in a trash can on campus.

CBS afflilate KION reported that Santa Cruz Police said the school was placed on lockdown by police and school administrators out of caution. The gun, an AR 7, was not loaded, according to school district superintendent Kris Munro.