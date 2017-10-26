4 Arrested In Morgan Hill Crackdown On Street Racing, Reckless Driving

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A crackdown on street racing and reckless driving in Morgan Hill has led to four arrests since Saturday, according to police.

Three people were arrested Saturday night during an impromptu street race involving 50 vehicles parked near the Vineyard Town Center around 11 p.m., Morgan Hill police said.

As the group was preparing to race, officers converged and noticed multiple vehicles speeding recklessly. The three people arrested were 21-year-old Luis Lopez of Hayward, 20-year-old Jorge Pacheco of San Jose, and an unnamed juvenile, and they each had their vehicle impounded.

Early Monday morning, Morgan Hill police witnessed 18-year-old Esteban Cuevas speeding and “drifting” at the intersection of Mission View Drive and Mission Avenida. Police said they arrested Cuevas and impounded his vehicle.

The crackdown comes after police received multiple traffic complaints regarding drag racing on city streets recently, police said.

Morgan Hill police encourage residents to continue reporting reckless driving and street racing by calling dispatch at (408) 779-2101 or 911.

