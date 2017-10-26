Warriors Celebrate Diversity With LGBTQ Pride Night

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors saluted diversity Wednesday by holding LGBTQ Pride Night.

Fans were given commemorative t-shirts and the Oakland East Bay Gay Men’s Chorus sang the national anthem.

Head coach Steve Kerr made a heartfelt message about loving and accepting your neighbor in his pregame news conference. Warriors President and COO Rick Welts was the first openly gay NBA executive.

“There’s never been a more important time in our country to respect the person next to you, regardless of race, creed, color, sexual preference, sexual identity,” Keer said. “I’m really encouraged by my kids’ experience here in California growing up, just in terms of acceptance. It seems like the young generation is learning more and more about we all just are who we are. We’re all individuals. What makes our country great is our diversity.”

“The fact that we can respect each other and work together and embrace each other, I think it’s an important night for us. We want to welcome everybody from the LGBTQ community. Maybe, if you’re coming to the game tonight and your child says, ‘What does that mean?’ explain it to them. Explain to them the importance of loving the person next to you, respecting them, no matter who they are, where they come from. They’re human beings, we’re all human beings. We’re all in this together.”