4 Shot in San Francisco’s Western Addition

Filed Under: Crime, Fillmore Street, Gun violence, SFPD, Shooting, Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were shot Friday evening in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:25 on Fillmore Street between Turk Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two possible suspects have been detained.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch