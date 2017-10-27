4 Shot in San Francisco’s Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were shot Friday evening in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood.
Police say the shooting happened around 7:25 on Fillmore Street between Turk Street and Golden Gate Avenue.
All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two possible suspects have been detained.
