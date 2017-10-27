Schools Reopening In Hard-Hit Santa Rosa After Wildfires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Thirteen schools are scheduled to reopen Friday and 11 more on Monday after fires in Sonoma County forced their closure for three weeks, Santa Rosa City Schools District Superintendent Diann Kitamura said.

The schools that will open Friday are Albert F. Biella, Brook Hill, Luther Burbank, Hidden Valley, Helen Lehman, Abraham Lincoln, James Monroe, Proctor Terrace and Steele Lane elementary schools, in addition to Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley Middle School, Maria Carrillo High School and Piner High School.

Schools that will re-open Monday are Hilliard Comstock Middle School, Cesar Chavez Language Academy, Lawrence Cook Middle School, Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts, Santa Rosa French-American Charter School, Santa Rosa Middle School, Herbert Slater Middle School and Lewis Preschool, as well as Ridgway, Montgomery, Elsie Allen and Santa Rosa high schools.

Counselors will be present at the schools for students who are dealing with the stress and trauma after the fires, Kitamura said.

Elsie Allen High School and Lawrence Cook Middle School served as shelters during the evacuations caused by the Tubbs and Nuns fires, which started Oct. 8 and are expected to be fully contained Friday.

School breakfast and lunch will also be available to any student who needs a meal, Kitamura said.

Schools in Kenwood are scheduled to reopen Friday, and the Geyserville Unified and Piner Olivet Union school districts’ schools are scheduled to open Monday.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.