Caltrans Implodes 3 of 5 Old Bay Bridge Concrete Piers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Travelers on the Bay Bridge Saturday morning experienced a brief delay as crews imploded three of the old span’s five remaining concrete piers.

The demolition occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and Caltrans streamed the event live on its YouTube channel.

pier implodes Caltrans Implodes 3 of 5 Old Bay Bridge Concrete Piers

Piers 14, 15 and 16 of the old Bay Bridge eastern span were demolished on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Caltrans via YouTube)

Drivers heading westbound on the bridge were held by California Highway Patrol officers at the meter lights just past the toll plaza until after the implosion.

Officers slowed eastbound traffic on the San Francisco side of the bridge during demolition.

The bike and pedestrian lane was shut down for the past week in preparation for the implosions but they were set to reopen after the piers were destroyed.

This is the fifth implosion to occur in the demolition of the old Bay Bridge’s 13 concrete piers.

The next demolition is scheduled on Nov. 11 for the remaining two piers.

