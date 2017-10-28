Caltrans Implodes 3 of 5 Old Bay Bridge Concrete Piers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Travelers on the Bay Bridge Saturday morning experienced a brief delay as crews imploded three of the old span’s five remaining concrete piers.

KCBS Live Traffic Map

The demolition occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and Caltrans streamed the event live on its YouTube channel.

Drivers heading westbound on the bridge were held by California Highway Patrol officers at the meter lights just past the toll plaza until after the implosion.

Officers slowed eastbound traffic on the San Francisco side of the bridge during demolition.

The bike and pedestrian lane was shut down for the past week in preparation for the implosions but they were set to reopen after the piers were destroyed.

This is the fifth implosion to occur in the demolition of the old Bay Bridge’s 13 concrete piers.

The next demolition is scheduled on Nov. 11 for the remaining two piers.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report