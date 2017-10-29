Apple Dumps Engineer After His Daughter’s iPhone X Video Goes Viral

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Apple reportedly fired an engineer after his daughter posted a hands-on video with the as-yet-unreleased iPhone X to her YouTube channel.

In a subsequent video posted to her channel, Brooke Amelia Peterson explained that she had been on a family visit to Northern California and that her father had shown her his iPhone X while dining at the Apple campus cafeteria in Cupertino.

“My dad showed me his phone and I was filming it in the Apple cafeteria,” Peterson says in her follow-up YouTube post. “So, yeah, I made this little innocent video that was just supposed to be this fun memory of me and my family … and I have no idea how my video got so much attention considering how many other iPhone X videos there are.”

That video has been removed but at least one other version of it was posted to YouTube.

The Verge, a technology news website, noted that Peterson’s original video appeared to show an iPhone X with special Apple employee QR codes as well as showing an app that may have indicated code names of unannounced Apple products.

Peterson says that her father isn’t bitter about what she called an “innocent mistake.”

“My dad had a really great run at Apple and he appreciates that company for everything they did for his career … my dad’s gonna be OK, he’s an incredible human being and, yeah, I don’t think he deserves this but we’re OK. We’re good,” Peterson says in her latest video.