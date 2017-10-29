1 Dead, Another Hurt in Early-Morning S.F. House Fire

Filed Under: 1-Alarm fire, Fatal fire, House fire, SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a one-alarm house fire Sunday morning that killed one person, fire officials said.

At 5:55 a.m. San Francisco fire officials announced on Twitter that the fire at 44 Molimo Drive was contained. It was first reported to fire officials at 4:20 a.m.

Fatal House Fire in S.F.

Firefighters at a 1-alarm blaze on Molimo Dr. in San Francisco. (CBS)

One person died in the fire and another suffered injuries but is in stable condition, fire officials said.

Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch