49ers Trade For Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

(KPIX 5) – The 49ers have a new quarterback.
San Francisco has acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2018 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As a result of the trade Schefter also reports the 49ers have released Brian Hoyer, who was the team’s starting quarterback for the first six games of the season before being replaced by Rookie CJ Beathard.
Garoppolo has started only two games during his four year career, going 2-0 as a starter in 2016 replacing the suspended Tom Brady.
The 49ers are 0-8 in 2017, their worst start in franchise history.