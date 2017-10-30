Mendocino Redwood Fire Claims Another Victim; Teen Succumbs To Burns

MENDOCINO COUNTY (AP) — The teenage sister of a 14-year-old boy killed when Mendocino County’s Redwood Fire engulfed their family car while they were trying to escape the flames has succumbed to her burns, according to family members.

Kressa Jean Shepherd died Sunday afternoon at a Northern California hospital.

“We have lost Kressa Jean. Today during a dressing change it was noticed that she was in no pain which is very unusual,” family members wrote on a fundraising page. “They did a CT scan and it showed that her brain had been dead for some time. There was nothing the doctors could do. She is no longer in any pain and is with Kai now. Please continue to pray for strength to get through the loss of this precious soul. ”

Kressa’s brother Kai’s body was found in the driveway near the remains of the car.

Meanwhile, their parents both were also badly burned and remain hospitalized.

Kressa’s death raised the toll of the deadliest outbreak of wildfires in California history to 43.

The story of the Shepherd family was among the most tragic of the outbreak.

Redwood Valley neighbor, Paul Hanssen, ran from his burning home, a water-soaked towel around his head and dog by his side early in the morning of Oct. 9th, and took shelter in a trailer. He waited nervously for two long hours as winds howled and embers flew by.

When the fire passed, he emerged, parched with thirst. He went to a nearby spring for water and screamed to see if anyone else was around.

No one answered.

Hanssen hurried toward his neighbors’ house, where he found Sara Shepherd and her 17-year-old daughter, Kressa, lying on the ground, more than half their bodies burned. He called 911 and took water from a hot water heater left in the charred remnants of the family’s home, squeezing drops into their mouths with the towel from his head.

“It was the most gut-wrenching, heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “They were so thirsty, and I knew how they felt because I just went through that thirst.”

Farther down the mountain, Hanssen found Shepherd’s 14-year-old son, Kai. The eighth-grader at Eagle Peak Middle School, who loved baseball and wrestling, did not survive.

First responders found Kai’s father, Jon Shepherd, separately, on the mountain. He was also badly burned but alive.

Sara, 40, and Jon Shepherd, 44, finished building their dream home there two years ago on a long, winding road up a mountain where they could garden and raise their two children.

Now, the house is gone, their son and daughter are dead and the couple is hospitalized in two different Northern California burn centers.

“Our minds are swirling,” said Mindi Ramos, Sara’s sister. “We’ve lost our nephew. Everyone is in critical care right now. We don’t know if Sara or Jon — we don’t know what they remember. We don’t know if they know that Kai is gone.”

Ramos, who grew up in the tight-knit community, said her family got a call from the Shepherds around 1 a.m. Monday to let them know they were evacuating. Time passed and when they didn’t hear more, Ramos’ parents grew nervous and checked the hospital in the nearby town of Ukiah.

It was then, Ramos said, that they learned their son-in-law had been brought in for burns. They later found out about the other family members.

The Shepherds had tried to drive down the mountain to escape the fire. Their two charred vehicles were blocking the road, doors still ajar from when they apparently abandoned them and fled on foot, Hanssen said.