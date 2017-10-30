San Francisco Seeks To Refund Overpaid Parking Tickets

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — If you’ve been parking in San Francisco over the years and have paid parking tickets, the city may owe you money.

The latest audit by transportation officials finds nearly $600,000 in overpaid parking fines.

This audit, which runs through June 20, 2014, finds about 7,000 people who for some reason overpaid a parking ticket.

The San Francisco Examiner reports the amounts range from $20 to hundreds of dollars. Among the highest tickets is San Francisco resident Susan Alonso, who is owed $516 in street cleaning tickets from 2012.

The SFMTA has posted a list of the people who are owed money (.pdf) on its website. Officials said the deadline to apply to reclaim that money is December 14th.

Any funds that are not reclaimed by the deadline will become the property of the City and County of San Francisco.

