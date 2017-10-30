San Jose Police Officer Injured During Sideshow Crackdown

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during a crackdown on illegal sideshows across San Jose Sunday night, authorities said.
The officer was struck at about 10 p.m. on Hostetter Road near Interstate Highway 680 after stopping a vehicle for reckless driving, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
The police response was part of a targeted crackdown of sideshows and street racing by several law enforcement agencies, including San Jose police, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Morgan Hill police.
The suspected driver of the vehicle remained at large on Monday morning. He fled the scene in a maroon or brown two-door Nissan 240SX. The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Hispanic or Filipino man in his early 20s, Garcia said.
The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and outstanding warrants, two citations were issued and five vehicles were impounded.