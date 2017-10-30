Suspect In String Of San Jose Gold Chain Robberies Arrested

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay on Monday announced the recent arrest of a suspect involved in at least armed and strong-arm robberies that occurred between July 2017 and September 2017 in San Jose.

The robberies targeted elderly East Indian and Asian females. During the robberies, the suspect would approach the victims and grab gold chains from around their neck. In one of the robberies, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old San Jose resident Lawrence Carter, used a gun.

On Thursday, October 26, San Jose police officers arrested Carter in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail. He has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism

The case is still on-going and actively being investigated. Police were asking for the public’s assistance in identifying additional victims who may have not reported their robbery to police. Detectives believe there may be additional robberies that occurred in San Jose and other Bay Area cities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Katie Reyes of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a CASH REWARD from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.