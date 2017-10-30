Tubbs, Nuns Fires 99% Contained After 3 Weeks

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Cal Fire officials said the Tubbs Fire and the Nuns Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties are 99 percent contained as of Monday morning.
The Tubbs Fire has burned 36,807 acres in both counties since it started Oct. 8 west of Calistoga. The Tubbs Fire killed 23 people in Sonoma County.
The Nuns Fire, comprised of six fires in both counties, has burned 56,556 acres since Oct. 8, according to Cal Fire.
WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage
The Nuns and Tubbs fires destroyed 6,957 structures and the fires are expected to be fully contained Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
The Atlas Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties burned 51,624 acres since Oct. 8 and killed seven people in Napa County. It was 100 percent contained Friday.
