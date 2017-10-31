49ers Introduce New QB Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco 49ers’ winless season been a rough go for fans, but team officials are hopeful newly acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might eventually provide some solutions.

The Niners introduced their newest quarterback to the media Tuesday afternoon.

“You know things have really worked out. I’m just thrilled to be here right now,” Garoppolo told the press.

Garoppolo, or “Jimmy G” as his fans call him, said the last few days have been a whirlwind.

“When I first found out, I can’t even describe how excited I was,” explained Garoppolo.

The new player arrived at Levi’s Stadium Tuesday afternoon right before passing a physical to make the exchange from the Patriots official. The Niners gave up a second round pick in next year’s draft for the QB.

However, not all 49ers fans are thrilled with the deal. “It’s frustrating as a fan,” said 49ers season ticket holder Beverly Dekoven.

Dekoven complained the decision isn’t helping the team’s problems. “I don’t know enough about him yet, but it’s still another disruption to try and build the team,” said Dekoven.

Football fan Jeff Elias was less dismissive. “They don’t have a quarterback. You can’t win without a quarterback,” said Elias.

General Manager John Lynch addressed the team’s winless season Tuesday. “An opportunity came our way in the midst of what’s been a tough season. Where we are right now you know it’s not fun,” said Lynch.

Management says they believe in Jimmy G. The question now is will fans welcome him to the 49er family, or will the team have buyer’s remorse?

“Just excited about it really. I’m kind of eager to get this opportunity and, you know, I’m going to try and make the best of it and take full advantage of it,” said Garoppolo.