Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Dublin Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old inmate was found dead in a single-person cell at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The East Bay Times reported Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies found the man dead Monday at the jail.
The sheriff’s office says in a statement a preliminary investigation turned up no signs of trauma or foul play.
Officials say detectives and coroner’s investigators are carrying out a full investigation, and that the Alameda County District Attorney’s office has been notified.
Results of a planned autopsy will be released when complete. The man was not identified, pending notification of family.
