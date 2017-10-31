WATCH LIVE: Multiple People Injured By Rampaging Motorist In New York City

Insurance Claims For October Wildfires Exceed $3.3 billion

Filed Under: Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, Wildfires, Wine Country wildfires

SANTA ROSA (AP) — California’s insurance commissioner says property damage losses from a series of destructive wildfires earlier this month now exceed $3.3 billion.

Commissioner Dave Jones said Tuesday that the figure represents claims for homes and businesses insured by 15 major insurers.

The figure is significantly higher than Jones’ previous preliminary estimate of $1 billion.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage

Forty-three people were killed in the series of October blazes that tore through Northern California.

They destroyed at least 8,900 buildings as more than 100,000 people were forced to evacuate. It was the deadliest series of fires in California history.

Several dozen buildings were also damaged or destroyed in an Orange County fire.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch