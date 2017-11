THORNTON, Colorado (CBS SF) — Police in a Denver, Colorado suburb were responding to a shooting at a Walmart store in which ‘multiple parties’ were down.

The Walmart is in Thornton, a city just north of Denver.

In a tweet, Thornton Police urged people to stay away from the area of Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue in Thornton.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the scene. CBS Denver reported a police SWAT team had arrived at the site.

Guadalupe Perez and her son Erick were in the #WalMart when the shots started. Thought it was balloons at first. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/qOIM1ZNIby — Dominic Garcia (@CBS4Dom) November 2, 2017