Fairfield Police Arrest Alleged Pimp, Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Officers in Fairfield arrested a man on suspicion of pimping after a 16-year-old girl told officers that he had been trafficking her over the past week, police said Tuesday.

On Friday night, an officer on patrol noticed a young girl in the 1400 block of West Texas Street who appeared to be a prostitute.

After speaking with the girl, the officer learned that she was 16 and had run away from Fresno.

The officer then contacted a detective with the police Family Violence Unit who further spoke to the girl. The girl told the detective that within the past four years she had been trafficked in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Oakland and San Jose.

Based on the information the victim gave, officers were able to identify her current pimp and a home in the 600 block of Utah Street where they had been living.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers arrested 38-year-old Leshone Johnson of Fairfield on suspicion of pandering and pimping.

The girl was taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services and will be returned to her home, police said.

