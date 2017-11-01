Pittsburg Police Body Cam Video Shows Fatal Chokehold On Suspect

PITTSBURG (KPIX5) – There’s new video from a Pittsburg police officer’s body cam showing the moment a suspect was killed.

After police used a chokehold to stop him from resisting arrest.

The body cam video shows officers chasing Humberto Martinez into his friend’s house in Pittsburg. Police say Martinez was wanted on a felony warrant. They pulled him over for an expired tag when he took off running.

“Dude, stop resisting …” an officer says.

The officers struggle to put the cuffs on Martinez.

“Let me get his arm, let me get his arm!” an officer says.

Martinez struggles to breathe after an officer applies a chokehold.

A few minutes later he turns blue, and not long after that he is dead.

The East Bay Times obtained the video through a public records request.

The coroner determined Martinez’s official cause of death to be a result of the carotid chokehold.

A district attorney investigation found that Humberto’s death was accidental because, the report says, the force used by the officers was “lawful and reasonable.”

You can hear him struggling and a woman cries.

Sonya Serna is Martinez’s friend and was at the house that day in July of 2016 when the cops came running in.

Serna said, “What gives them the right to take somebody’s life and do that to them? They don’t have that right. They take an oath to serve and protect us. If you have to do what you have to do to get him under restraint, then do that. But not to kill him.”

Pittsburg police would not talk on camera because the family has filed a lawsuit against the department. But in a statement, the chief said that while he believes the officers acted lawfully and appropriately “it is always tragic when an individual loses his life”.

In a phone interview, the Martinez family attorney Michael Haddad, says the officers went too far, and now the public can see the video for themselves.

Haddad said, “Anyone with eyes and a brain can see what they did. They killed this guy for no reason. And then after they choked him, they piled on top of him to keep him from breathing. They just suffocated this man to death who was wanted for expired license tags.”