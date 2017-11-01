Tim Reynolds To Join Dave Matthews At Wildfire Relief Benefit

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Longtime Dave Matthews collaborator Tim Reynolds has been added to the line-up for next week’s “Band Together Bay Area” benefit concert for North Bay fire relief at AT&T Park, according to organizers.

Reynolds is the latest artist to be announced for the benefit that will also feature performances by Bay Area acts Metallica, Dead & Company, G-Eazy, Raphael Saadiq and Rancid.

Friends with Matthews dating back to their days living in Charlottesville, VA, during the late 1980s (it was Reynolds who encouraged Matthews to start his own band), the guitarist has been Matthews’ partner on stripped-down acoustic duo tours since they first traveled together in 1996. Reynolds has also been playing guitar as a full-time member of the Dave Matthews Band since 2008.

Limited tickets for the benefit concert are still available through BandTogetherBayArea.org and Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $199.50 plus applicable charges (though service charges are also being donated to the cause for this show). The best seats in the house will be donated to first responders, volunteers and families impacted by the firestorm for an evening of solidarity and hope.

Limited tickets are still available for the November 9th #BandTogetherBayArea Benefit Concert at @ATTPark. MORE: https://t.co/U1DF0pG8ih pic.twitter.com/AOzHj2VIl4 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2017

100 percent of ticket sales from the live music event will go to an emergency relief fund established by Tipping Point Community and will be directed to the North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners supporting the low-income communities hit hardest by the fires. Additionally, Live Nation will donate labor to promote and produce the event.

Since the announcement of the concert, founding sponsors Kaiser Permanente, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Salesforce, Google, Jeff and Erica Lawson, Twilio, the San Francisco Giants, Levi Strauss Foundation, Benchmark, Ron Conway, Live Nation and Another Planet Entertainment have been joined by additional event sponsors including Facebook, Gap Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intuit, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Qatalyst Partners, StubHub, TMG Partners and Twitter.