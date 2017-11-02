Angry Wildfire Victims File Lawsuits Against PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two new lawsuits have been filed against PG&E in San Francisco Superior Court, claiming the utility’s negligence was responsible for the devastating Northern California wildfires.

While downed power lines are among the possible causes being considered, state and local investigators have yet to determine what ignited the fires that claimed 43 lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to homes and businesses in wine country.

One case was filed Thursday morning by three families in Redwood Valley in Mendocino County who fled for their lives early on the morning of Oct. 9 and lost their homes. In all, eight people died in the Redwood Valley blaze.

“We lost everything,” homeowner Nemesio Ruiz said at a news conference outside the San Francisco Superior Court courthouse.

PG&E spokesman Ari Vannenren said the utility was currently focusing on restoring power in the region and not on the lawsuits

“We are aware that lawsuits have been filed,” he said in a statement to KPIX 5. “We are going to be doing everything we can to help these communities to rebuild and recover.”

Another lawsuit was filed in the same court late Wednesday by a Santa Rosa husband and wife who were severely burned as they ran through the flames on foot and their nightclothes caught on fire.

Attorney Bill Robins said he believes the lawsuit by Ulla and Lars Tandrup of Santa Rosa was the first to have been filed on behalf of burn victims.

Mary Alexander, a lawyer for the three Mendocino County families, said the new lawsuits join nine other cases previously filed in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Alexander said she expected more lawsuits to be filed and that the state Judicial Council would assign all the cases to a single judge to promote judicial efficiency.

She said she believes the cases should be handled in San Francisco Superior Court because the city is the headquarters of PG&E Co. and its parent company PG&E Corp.

The lawsuits allege PG&E was negligent in failing to maintain and inspect its power lines adequately and failing to prune vegetation around the lines.

The danger of fire was reasonably foreseeable because of “the extended drought, high temperature, low humidity, tinder-like dryness of vegetation and windy conditions,” the Ruiz lawsuit alleges.

In addition to negligence, the lawsuits include claims of emotional distress, creation of a nuisance, violation of state law and trespass by allegedly negligently caused fires.