Disney Bars LA Times Film Coverage After Critical Piece

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In response to a Los Angeles Times series about the relationship between the Walt Disney Co. and the city of Anaheim, the company is barring the paper from advance screenings of its films.

The editors of the Times said Friday that Disney declined access for the paper’s holiday film preview citing “unfair coverage” of its business ties with Anaheim. Upcoming Disney films include “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The paper ran a two-part series in late September looking into what it characterized as a complicated and increasingly tense relationship between the city and the Disneyland Resort. The Times says it will review and cover Disney films when they become available to the public.

Disney representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

