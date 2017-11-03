Jan Wahl Review’s ‘Disney’s Aladdin: The Musical’

Hear Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl, Fridays at 8:53am & 4:53pm on KCBS All News 740AM | 106.9FM By Jan Wahl
Filed Under: Aladdin, Disney, Jan Wahl, Musical, Reviews, San Francisco, SHN Orpheum Theatre, Theatre

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the stage version of the hit animated film from Walt Disney Pictures, “Aladdin: The Musical” now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.


DISNEY’S ALADDIN (G) 150 min

Written by: Alan Menken, with lyrics penned by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and book writer Chad Beguelin
Director and Choreographed: Casey Nicholaw

About The Show:
Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us,” ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Source: www.shnsf.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

janwahl01 250 Jan Wahl Reviews Disneys Aladdin: The Musical

More from Jan Wahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch