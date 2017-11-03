Marin Firefighters Seek Bicycles, Helmets For Wildfire Victims

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Marin County firefighters are collecting bicycles and helmets for North Bay families who were burned out of their homes during last month’s wildfires.

The Marin County Fire and Southern Marin Fire departments will deliver new and used bikes for adults and children Nov. 11 at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa. The bikes will go to families whose addresses are listed as destroyed on the official inspection report from Cal Fire.

Marin County Fire Department Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said the firefighters’ goal is to deliver 1,000 bikes.

“We know there are generous people in Marin who would still like to make donations to the victims of this disaster,” McTigue said in a statement.

“Bikes are needed to bring back a sense of normalcy for both adults and children as we all heal from the tragic events,” McTigue added. “Even though the fires are out, the fire service family is not done supporting the relief efforts.”

Donated bikes may be dropped off at any Southern Marin, Mill Valley or Marin County Fire station. People also can donate money to the GoFundMe website created for the bike donation project.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Novato has set a company goal of $15,000 for the fundraising effort and will match up to $5,000 in public donations to buy bikes and helmets.

