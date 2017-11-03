Mother Of Man Who Killed Deputy In Sacramento Shootout Tries To Save Home

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Sacramento mother who did everything she could to make a life for her adopted son before he went on a shooting rampage in August now faces the loss of her home.

The adoptive mother of a cop killer had nothing to say outside of court Friday. Inside the federal courtroom in San Francisco, her two attorneys asked a judge to not take her house.

Earlier this year, Nichole Littlecloud put up her Castro Valley home as collateral for her son’s $100,000 bail.

Thomas Littlecloud – who had an extensive criminal history — never showed up to court for a scheduled appearance last July. When law enforcement tracked him down in the Sacramento area last August, it led to a violent confrontation and shootout during which he killed Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy Robert French and wounded two CHP officers.

Federal prosecutors say even though the gunman also died in the shootout, the government should still take the house.

Prosecutors say Nichole Littlecloud knew the risks when she bailed her son out and, as a result of him being out of custody, a deputy died.

They also believe if the government shows leniency, it would send the wrong message to other families.

But Nichole Littlecloud’s attorneys argue Thomas had a tough childhood. His birth parents were drug addicts and abandoned him. He was abused and bounced around in the foster care system.

Littlecloud and her husband Robert adopted Thomas when he was 10. By all accounts they gave him a lot of love and resources to help him.

Littlecloud says her husband now has dementia. She also has her own health problems.

She says taking her house means they will go homeless.

Her next door neighbor Alesia Stroud agrees.

“I don’t think removing someone from their home is going to be beneficial in any area,” said Stroud.

The judge agreed that taking away the house won’t bring anyone back or bring anything positive to the situation.

While no decision was rendered Friday, but she is leaning towards letting Mrs. Littlecloud remain in her home.

The judge could make a final decision as soon as next week.