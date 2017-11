Phillip Phillips 2018 Tour Stops at The Fillmore, Announces New Album

(RADIO.COM) – Phillip Phillips is set to return with a brand new album, Collateral, which is set for release on January 19. The singer has shared the first song from the album, “Magnetic.”

“I’m excited to show people who the new Phillip is,” Phillips said of the new album in a press statement. “These songs tell the stories about the past three years – all the good, all the bad, all the sad, all the happy. I promise this next release is worth the wait.”

Phillips will follow the new album release with a tour, which launches in Cherokee, NC, on Feb. 9. Fan pre-sale for tickets begins Monday at 12pm EST with general ticket on-sale beginning next Friday, November 10th.

See the tour itinerary and check out “Magnetic” below:



03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

02/09 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer02/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair02/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair02/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore02/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza02/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle02/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse02/24 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre02/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre03/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre03/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre03/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern03/23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern03/30 – Biloxi Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live03/31 – El Dorado, AR @ Griffin Music Hall04/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues04/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House04/13 – Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Bluesville Casino04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre – Memorial AuditoriumGet more ticket information at his website, www.phillipphillips.com/tour