Phillip Phillips 2018 Tour Stops at The Fillmore, Announces New Album

(RADIO.COM) – Phillip Phillips is set to return with a brand new album, Collateral, which is set for release on January 19. The singer has shared the first song from the album, “Magnetic.”
“I’m excited to show people who the new Phillip is,” Phillips said of the new album in a press statement. “These songs tell the stories about the past three years – all the good, all the bad, all the sad, all the happy. I promise this next release is worth the wait.”
Phillips will follow the new album release with a tour, which launches in Cherokee, NC, on Feb. 9. Fan pre-sale for tickets begins Monday at 12pm EST with general ticket on-sale beginning next Friday, November 10th.
See the tour itinerary and check out “Magnetic” below:
02/09 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
02/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/24 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre
02/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre
03/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
03/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
03/23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
03/30 – Biloxi Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live
03/31 – El Dorado, AR @ Griffin Music Hall
04/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
04/13 – Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Bluesville Casino
04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre – Memorial Auditorium
Get more ticket information at his website, www.phillipphillips.com/tour.
