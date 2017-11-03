San Bruno Woman Accused Of DUI With Kids On Halloween Night

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A 33-year-old San Bruno resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment after she was pulled over late Tuesday night with two children in the back seat of her vehicle, according to police.

San Bruno police arrested 33-year-old Mariana Laurian-Calderon of San Bruno near the intersection of Angus Avenue and the El Camino Real on Halloween night around 11 p.m. She was taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police didn’t specify if the two children were hers and it wasn’t clear if they were picked up by relatives, parents or taken into protective custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call police at (650) 616-7100 or to email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

