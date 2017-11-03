Trump Makes Light Of Brief Deactivation Of Twitter Account

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and deactivated Trump’s account briefly Thursday evening.

Trump Twitter account disabled (Twitter)

Early Friday, Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

The San Francisco-based social media company says it’s conducting a “full internal review” and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Trump uses his account — which has more than 41 million followers — as a mouthpiece for the U.S. presidency. He posted a series of tweets Friday morning before taking off for a trip to Asia.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

