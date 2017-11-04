Police Arrest Suspected Sideshow Driver Who Allegedly Hit Officer, Sped Off

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Police were trying to crack down on an illegal sideshow in downtown San Jose when they say one of their officers was hit by the car allegedly driven by Arturo Huerta-Cabrera. Then the suspect allegedly sped away near Hostetter Road.

Darlene Marquez says sideshows and street racing have long been a problem on weekends and at night in her neighborhood in northeast San Jose and she’s glad police are finally taking notice.

“They come out with their little hot cars and zoom around,” Marquez. “It just takes one time — one time — to end up getting in an accident and killing somebody. And that could happen.”

Police say Cabrera managed to escape last Sunday night but his freedom would prove short-lived. Investigators used a partial license number to identify him and arrested him Friday for assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

Police say they arrested four people for reckless driving, issued two tickets and towed five cars.

Neighbors say they feel safer knowing police are cracking on the reckless drivers with whom they share the road.

“There’s a lot of people involved,” says neighbor Robert Regalado. “Just think of all the people who take a late-night walk or walk their dog. It helps them and makes their neighborhood safer.”