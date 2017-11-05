Firearms, Ammo Stolen from Police Car in S.F. Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firearms and ammunition were stolen from a police car belonging to an outside agency parked in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Friday night, police said Sunday.

The unmarked police car, which belonged to a police department other than that of San Francisco, was parked on Jones Street and was burglarized just after 10 p.m., San Francisco police said.

A shotgun, a rifle, ammunition, a Kevlar vest and a jacket were stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tipline at (415) 575-4444.

