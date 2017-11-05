‘Multiple Casualties’ Reported in Shooting at Church in South Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS/AP) — Local media report that several people have been shot at a church in South Texas.
The Wilson County News is reporting that the man who allegedly walked into a Sutherland Springs church Sunday morning and shot several people has been taken down by police.
Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed with the Wilson County News that there have been “multiple casualties and fatalities.”
A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot.
