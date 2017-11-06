70 Pounds Of Meth, 2 Pounds Of Heroin Seized In SFPD Bust

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of drug offenses Wednesday in his hometown, police said Monday.
Alejandro Alvarez, 44, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. when police served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Sanchez Street in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood.
During the search, police allegedly found and seized about two pounds of heroin, about 70 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $46,000 in cash.
Alvarez was booked on suspicion of possessing drugs, possessing drugs with the intent to sell them and maintaining a place for the purpose of selling drugs.
Police are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information about it to call them anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
