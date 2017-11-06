TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterTexas Church Gunman Sent Hostile Text Messages Before AttackWatch CBS Live Coverage

Supreme Court Passes On Taking John Madden Football Case

Filed Under: Copyright, Electronic Arts, John Madden, John Madden Football, Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pass. That’s what the Supreme Court has decided to do with a copyright dispute case stemming from a classic football video game.

The court said Monday it won’t take up the case involving John Madden Football.

A computer programmer behind the original 1988 hit game for the Apple II computer wanted the court to take up his case. Robin Antonick sued video game company Electronic Arts in 2011 claiming it acted improperly by failing to give him royalties on a version of the game for the Sega Genesis game system which copied his game’s computer code. Lower courts ruled against Antonick.

Antonick wanted the Supreme Court to address the issue of expert testimony in the case and whether the games’ code had to be introduced as evidence.

