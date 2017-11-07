Three Arrested After Police Chase Through Oakland Streets

Filed Under: CHP, Crime, Oakland, Oakland police, Police chase

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A suspect vehicle crashed on Lake Park Avenue at Lakeshore Avenue near the Grand Lake Theater Tuesday evening after a police chase, according to authorities.

Police said they had reason to believe the people in the car were armed, which was what triggered the pursuit.

One person in the car was injured in the crash.

Oakland police later confirmed that the pursuit had been of a suspect vehicle and three suspects were in custody.

In addition to the street closures as authorities investigate the scene, the Lakeshore Avenue offramp from westbound I-580 is closed.

CHP doesn’t expect to reopen that offramp for at least another half an hour.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch