Three Arrested After Police Chase Through Oakland Streets

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A suspect vehicle crashed on Lake Park Avenue at Lakeshore Avenue near the Grand Lake Theater Tuesday evening after a police chase, according to authorities.
Police said they had reason to believe the people in the car were armed, which was what triggered the pursuit.
One person in the car was injured in the crash.
Oakland police later confirmed that the pursuit had been of a suspect vehicle and three suspects were in custody.
In addition to the street closures as authorities investigate the scene, the Lakeshore Avenue offramp from westbound I-580 is closed.
CHP doesn’t expect to reopen that offramp for at least another half an hour.