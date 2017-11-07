Several Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Concord

CONCORD (KPIX 5) — Police in Concord have arrested several people in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen only steps away from his high school Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police issued the announcement that they had made several arrests early Tuesday afternoon. While they did not offer many details, authorities said they would provide more information at a press briefing Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, the parents of the East Bay teenager who was gunned down the day before made a tearful plea for justice.

Olympic Continuation High School students stopped by a growing memorial for their classmate who was gunned down just a few hundred feet from the school Monday afternoon.

17-year-old Lawerence Jansen had a full life ahead of him. His classmates remember him as a generous and genuine friend, always clad in his ever present grey hooded sweatshirt.

“He was that friend that everyone needed. He was real,” said Olympic Continuation High School student

Jordan Shannon.

At the school, many students wore grey sweaters to honor Lawrence. Some dropped off candles at the memorial, while others wrote notes.

Jansens parents stopped by the memorial, remembering Lawrence as loving son and uncle.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said his tearful father Raul Bravo.

“He was a good boy. He was a good boy,” sobbed his mother Jeanine Jansen.

Investigators said that after school let out Monday, Lawrence was with a group of classmates about two blocks away from campus when a suspect rolled up in a dark, four-door sedan.

The suspect got out, argued with the group of teens and then started shooting, striking Lawrence.

The shooter got away. Lawrence managed to get back to campus for help, but he later died at an area hospital.

On Tuesday, his parents were demanding justice.

“We want the people to be caught,” cried the teens mother Jansen.

“I want them to find the people that did this, because they dont deserve to be out. They are a bunch of cowards taking my sons life,” said Bravo.

Police said they do not have motive for the shooting and have noted that it does not seem to be gang related, but they do believe it was targeted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Concord police immediately.