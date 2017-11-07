Man Accused Of Throwing Book At BART Police Officer In Powell Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning at San Francisco’s Powell Street BART station on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, police said.
At about 7 a.m., the man, identified as 55-year-old Nathaniel Smith of San Francisco, allegedly threw a book at the officer patrolling the station.
Police said the book did not hit the officer, but Smith was taken to the county jail.
