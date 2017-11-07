Woman Arrested For Allegedly Helping Inmates Escape Palo Alto Courthouse

(CBS SF) — A woman has been arrested Tuesday for her alleged role in helping two inmates escape from a Palo Alto courthouse.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Kirk, 44, of Sunnyvale was arrested Tuesday morning for renting a U-Haul van to help John Bivins and Tramel McClough escape the courthouse Monday morning as they were heading to a court appearance.

Investigators said the men were heavily aided by outside co-conspirators in a sophisticated escape plan.

The sheriff’s office said Kirk rented the U-Haul van and staged it near the courthouse. Kirk had a long-standing relationship with McClough, according to the sheriff’s office.

After fleeing from a deputy escorting them in a courthouse hallway, Bivens and McClough first fled in a waiting 1980s-model Toyota Corolla sedan, which they quickly abandoned nearby. Witnesses said the two then drove away in the U-Haul van with a “$19.99” advertisement on the side, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

Kirk was arrested on felony charges of conspiracy, and accessory after the fact.

Spokesman Sgt. Reggie Cooks said the inmates appeared to have a handcuff key in their possession sometime during the escape, although it is unclear when they acquired it.

“If you went to a store and bought a set of handcuffs, that is a key that would come with a set of handcuffs,” Cooks said.

Deputies, according to Cooks, often carry a larger key in their possession when they are on duty that they can detect easier on their beltline during a high-pressure situation when motor functions may decrease.

The inmates haven’t been seen since the escape.

