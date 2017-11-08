2 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Concord Teen Identified

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Police in Concord have identified the two principal suspects being charged in the fatal shooting that killed a teen earlier this week.

The two men are facing felonies in connection with the slaying of 17-year-old Lawrence Jansen just a few hundred feet from his high school Monday afternoon.

The two suspects were identified early Wednesday evening as 20-year-old Kristhiam Uceda and 18-year-old Bryan Sermeno-Chachagua. Uceda has been charged with murder and Chachagua has been charged with hiding the murder weapon.

Concord police did not identify three suspects due to their ages.

One, a 17-year old Concord male, was charged with murder for driving the involved car. A second 7-year old Concord male was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting.

No charges were filed at this time against a 5th male juvenile.

Investigators said that after school let out at Concord’s Olympic Continuation High School Monday afternoon, Jansen was with a group of classmates about two blocks away from campus when a suspect rolled up in a dark, four-door sedan.

The suspect got out, argued with the group of teens and then started shooting, striking Lawrence.

The shooter got away. Lawrence managed to get back to campus for help, but he later died at an area hospital.

Police announced that five suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they have recovered the murder weapon and the vehicle used in the shooting. They are still trying to figure out a motive.

“We believe Lawrence was targeted, so there is some sort of connection there that led to this shooting yesterday,” said Concord Police Lt. Nick Gartner.

Earlier Tuesday, the parents of the East Bay teenager who was gunned down the day before made a tearful plea for justice.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said his tearful father Raul Bravo.

“He was a good boy. He was a good boy,” sobbed his mother Jeanine Jansen.

On Tuesday, his parents were demanding justice.

“We want the people to be caught,” cried the teens mother Jansen.

“I want them to find the people that did this, because they don’t deserve to be out. They are a bunch of cowards taking my sons life,” said Bravo.