Teenage Burglary Crew Caught On Camera In Campbell Neighborhood

CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) — Police in Campbell were seeking the public’s help to find a group of teenagers who burglarized homes and are later seen on a security camera video wandering the neighborhood.

The video shows the burglary crew of seven is clearly underage, and investigators say clearly not professionals. “These appear to be teenagers, who are fairly unsophisticated at breaking into houses,” said Campbell Police Capt. Gary Berg.

That’s because during the getaway, they unknowingly walked into a cul-de-sac with a dead end. On the video, one of the boys appears lost, scratching his head and looking around.

Moments later, they walk right past the camera again, going back the way they came.

One of the neighborhood residents who turned in their video evidence to police said he hopes the teens straighten themselves out. “I don’t know if they just don’t have good parents at home to kind of lead them down the right path, but hopefully they turn their lives around.,” said resident Vincent Cortinas.

Neighbors said they had just burglarized two homes on El Patio Court, coming in through a side gate and kicking in a door.

The footage shows one of the boys made off with a colorful shopping bag neighbors said was full of valuables.

Police said a large group of seven people altogether is both unusual – and potentially helpful.

“We’re hoping that somebody might recognize this group that may travel and hang out together and that will give us the ability to identify all of them,” said Berg.